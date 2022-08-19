Dem Rep. Moulton: We Need Quicker Investment in Deterring China from Moving on Taiwan, China’s ‘Lying It Very Carefully’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said China is America’s “greatest long-term threat” and that while China isn’t about to invade Taiwan, “they are lying it very carefully.” And the U.S. needs “to invest more quickly in deterring that from ever happening and to making Taiwan into the prickliest porcupine you’ve ever seen so China doesn’t even try to attack.”

Moulton said, “China is the greatest long-term threat to the United States.”

He added, “Well, we’ve made it very clear and the president has made it very clear that our plan is to defend Taiwan, and China needs to know that. I don’t think they’re on the brink, but I think that they are lying it very carefully. And I think that, as China’s economy starts to falter, which I expect to happen more and more in the next few years, especially in the wake of their really disastrous handling of COVID, that actually increases the chances that Xi Jinping may see his only legacy might be some foreign adventure like invading Taiwan in the same way that Putin has seen his legacy in invading Ukraine. What does that mean? It means we need to invest more quickly in deterring that from ever happening and to making Taiwan into the prickliest porcupine you’ve ever seen so China doesn’t even try to attack.”

