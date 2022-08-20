Walensky: CDC Needs to Tell People ‘What We Don’t Know’

During a portion of an interview with Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that one lesson from the coronavirus pandemic is that “We need to say what we know, when we know it, provide timely data, and give people updates” and that also includes “telling people what we don’t know as we’re making decisions.”

Walensky stated, “What this pandemic taught us and showed us is that now we need to talk to the American people. We need to say what we know, when we know it, provide timely data, and give people updates along the way. And yes, that also means telling people what we don’t know as we’re making decisions.”

