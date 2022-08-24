Education Secretary Cardona: Biden Canceling Student Debt Legal Under HEROES Act

. @PDoocy : "Speaker Pelosi said last year, she thought this was something a president could not do. It would require an act of Congress. So is this legal?" "The HERO's Act, page 637...gives me the authority to provide a waiver to ensure Americans are not worse off..." pic.twitter.com/hWF2hL3HhK

Wednesday, in an interview on the White House lawn, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt is legal under the HEROES Act passed in 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doocy said, “Speaker Pelosi said last year, she thought this was something a president could not do. It would require an act of Congress. So is this legal?”

Cardona said, “The HEROES Act, page 637 to be exact, gives me the authority to provide a waiver to ensure Americans are not worse off after an emergency, a national emergency which the pandemic was.”

Cardona added, “To those who are saying it is not fair, look, the aim of this is really to address the effects of the pandemic. It’s my responsibility to make sure that people are not coming out of the pandemic worse off than they were at the beginning.”

