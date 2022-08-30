GAI Fellow Chaffetz: Abrams Somehow Made $115k Working Full-Time and Running for Governor

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” guest host, former Republican Congressman, and Government Accountability Institute Distinguished Fellow Jason Chaffetz stated that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams managed to earn $115,000 while working full-time at BlueHub Capital, which is run by a supporter of hers, while simultaneously running for governor in 2018.

Chaffetz said, “Stacey Abrams entered politics with a very modest net worth. But, in the intervening years, while constantly running for public office and serving in the Georgia State House of Representatives, she turned herself into a multi-millionaire. How did that happen? How is it that she earned a six-figure salary, declaring she worked 40 hours per week while running full-time for governor in 2018? One of Abrams’ employers, BlueHub Capital, justified her $115,000 compensation and her 40 hours per week in an IRS filing reviewed by the Government Accountability Institute, where I’m a Distinguished Fellow. BlueHub Capital isn’t your garden-variety nonprofit organization. Its CEO, Elyse Cherry, is not just an Abrams supporter and political activist, but a former board member of LPAC, which supported and held fundraisers for Abrams in her 2018 race. Cherry also made significant donations to LPAC both before and after the 2018 election.”

