Dem Rep. Jeffries: ‘Important’ Democrats Draw a Contrast with ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’

Wednesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) discussed what he felt was proper for Democrats to do as they approached the November midterm elections.

According to the New York State Democrat, it was not only “important” to focus on issues but also to contrast themselves from what he called “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

“I think it’s always important to lean into the issues, which we have and will continue to do – lowering costs, better-paying jobs, safer communities,” he said. “But also to draw a contrast with what the extreme MAGA Republicans represent, which is values inconsistent with the American people. We should lift up democracy and freedom and opportunity because that is what we are fighting to continue to protect and deliver for everyday Americans and point out that you have a Republican Party that has been radicalized by the former twice-impeached, out-of-control, so-called 45th president of the United States, where appropriate. And we are still dealing with the implications of that radicalization and that extremism in the modern-day GOP that will be on the ballot in November 2022.”

