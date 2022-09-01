Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) issued sharp criticism targeting President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A partial transcript is as follows:

TRACE GALLAGHER: It’s amazing to me–and I want to put these numbers up–this is fentanyl seizures at the border. Through this year, alone, we’re talking 10,000 plus pounds of fentanyl. That’s enough to kill millions. Since 2019, it’s almost four times the amount and the deaths since 2019 have doubled. Now, the administration response is, “Look, we’re interdicting all these fentanyl.” But then you think, wait a minute, the death rate is going way up.

[…]

REP. MARK GREEN: When we were at the border meeting with ranchers who actually are in the area that CBP can’t cover, they showed those cameras of people who are in camouflage wearing backpacks full of drugs and we actually went to one of the sites where they have a drop of/pick up point, and there were hundreds of backpacks discarded that we know were carrying drugs.

[…]

We’ve had in Tennessee a 50 percent increase in fentanyl deaths. And that’s really just one cost of the president’s border policy. Uncompensated care at our hospitals has sky rocketed. A small hospital with a $20 million increase in lost revenue due to taking care of migrants who don’t have insurance. What happens is Americans, who have insurance, wind up paying for that.

[…]

It’s insane what the president is doing.