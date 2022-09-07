Rubio: DOJ, FBI ‘Strategically Leaking Information’ on Mar-a-Lago Raid

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the Department of Justice and FBI were “strategically leaking information” to the media about documents seized during the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Rubio said, “We really don’t know. Let’s go back and understand that all of this information is coming from one side and one place, and that is sources with knowledge of the investigation. Well, who are the sources with knowledge of the investigation? The FBI and the Justice Department. And they are leaking to the media. So generally, when there’s an investigation by the FBI or the Justice Department, they’re not even acknowledging there is an investigation, much less leaking. These people, every single day, are strategically leaking information that can’t be rebutted or in any way analyzed for a reason. And that is politics, to influence the narrative.”

He continued, “If it was really that sort of urgent problem, why didn’t they immediately demand their return? Why didn’t they come to the Gang of Eight or the Intelligence Committee heads and say, ‘We’ve got this major problem on our hands.’? Instead, what we get is these constant leaks, and the only reason to leak to the media is to influence the narrative. Which tells you this is being politicized, which is doing damage to the FBI, the Justice Department, to important institutions, to our country.”

