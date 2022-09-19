McCarthy on WH Walking Back Biden Taiwan Comments: ‘Why Are They Putting Him Out There’ if He Isn’t Making the Policy?

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the White House walking back President Joe Biden’s vow to defend Taiwan with the U.S. military by wondering who is setting U.S. policy if the President isn’t and said, “Almost every time he’s talked about China and Taiwan, the White House has walked it back.”

Host Jesse Watters asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:45] “Does it make you nervous, Kevin McCarthy, when the White House is constantly walking back the commander-in-chief, clarifying what the President has to say, like what he tells you isn’t really the policy of the U.S. government? Does that worry you at all?”

McCarthy responded, “It worries [me] a great deal. Because who is it then? And what is more concerning, not just to America, but what does it say to the rest of the nations? He can’t send a clear message. But this isn’t the first time he’s done this. Almost every time he’s talked about China and Taiwan, the White House has walked it back. But look at, for the last 40 years, even Secretary Gates said every decision he has made in foreign policy has been wrong. But what does that mean? It cost us 13 Gold Star families because of the decisions he made in Afghanistan, instead of listening to his [military]. … Why are they putting him out there? Why are they allowing this to continue to happen?”

