Trump: Presidents Can Declassify Documents ‘by Thinking About It’ — Doesn’t Have to Be a Process

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity” that a president of the United States can declassify any documents without a process.

Hannity said, “A president has the power to declassify.”

Trump said, “Correct.”

Hannity said, “You have said on Truth Social, a number of times, you did declassify.”

Trump said, “I did declassify yes.”

Hannity asked, “What was your process to declassify?”

Trump replied, “There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it. You know, there’s different people say different things. As I understand, there doesn’t have to be. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it. Because you are sending it to Mar-a-Lago or where ever you are sending it. There doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be. You’re the president. You make that decision. So when you send it, it is declassified. I declassified everything.”

He added, “I would say that there’s a very good chance that a lot of those documents will never be seen again.”

Trump added, “They spied on my campaign, so why did they come in and do that? Especially since we were having such great conversations.”

