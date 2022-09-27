Sanders: Biden Wants ‘to Go a Lot Further’ than ‘Inflation Reduction Act in Transforming’ ‘Away from Fossil Fuel’

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that President Joe Biden and all but two Senate Democrats “wanted to go a lot further than the Inflation Reduction Act in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel.”

Sanders stated, “Look, what the President wanted, what I wanted, what I think 48 members of the U.S. Senate Democrats wanted, is transformational change in this country. We wanted to make at least community college tuition-free. We wanted to expand Medicare. You know, there are millions of elderly people in this country who can’t afford to go to a dentist, can’t afford hearing aids, can’t afford eyeglasses. We wanted to go a lot further than the Inflation Reduction Act in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel. We wanted to deal with the dysfunctionality of child care, make pre-K free for working families in this country. We wanted to build millions of units of affordable housing, putting people to work doing all of that. In other words, what we wanted to do, Seth, is finally tell the American people that their government worked for them and not just billionaires. We were two votes shy, and I think those two votes are going to hurt us a whole lot.”

