Kemp: Stacey Abrams Using Voter Suppression Claims to Line Her Pockets, Build Celebrity Status

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) accused his Democratic general election opponent Stacey Abrams of stoking emotions with claims of voter suppression in Georgia for her own personal benefit.

Among those Kemp included were self-enrichment and self-promotion.

“Well, listen, Stacey Abrams and her group lost on every single count in that ruling Friday,” he said. “It’s sad that since day one, she’s used this whole process to line her pockets, sow distrust in democratic institutions and build her celebrity status, and using the legal system for her own political gain, quite honestly. Thankfully, Judge Jones made it clear to all Georgians and people around the country that in our state, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

“And, look, she’s spinning that narrative, Shannon,” Kemp continued. “I mean, we just had record turnout in our primary, not only in the Republican primary but also in the Democratic primary. And this is the same crowd that caused us the all-star game, saying that the new law that we passed to protect the integrity of vote was suppressive and Jim Crow 2.0, and we’ve had record turnout. And even though we lost the all-star game and Major League Baseball caved to her and that narrative, thankfully, the Braves won the World Series. Hopefully, we’re going to beat the Mets tonight, win the division, and then repeat.”

