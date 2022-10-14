MSNBC’s Wallace: Pelosi Ran Federal Gov’t ‘Response to an Unprecedented Attack on the U.S. Capitol’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) essentially ran the federal government during the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Wallace said, “I have asked every journalist that has been on this show since that attack was ongoing, and I still ask this question, who is functioning as the country’s commander-in-chief? Who sat atop the nation’s military? I worked for a president, and when he got a colonoscopy, and he was under anesthesia, you had to transfer those responsibilities of America’s commander-in-chief while you were under. The country had no commander-in-chief. And she’s on the phone with Pence, who is in the basement, but she’s basically running the federal government response to an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol. She’s got all. She is ticking through. Do you know the Capitol has been totally overrun? It’s clear the federal government doesn’t have the executive branch doesn’t have eyes on what’s going on. They can’t get a deployment of the National Guard because the Army Secretary informs them it’s been blocked.”

She continued, “So it seems it’s not that Donald Trump, as the commander-in-chief sends the military. She works it through Pence and loosens it up. Some of the mystery has been solved. We did not have America’s sitting president functioning as the commander-in-chief that day because he abdicated those responsibilities. But Nancy Pelosi was very much on the phone mounting a security response to an unprecedented siege of the U.S. Capitol.”

