Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘A Lot of Young Americans Will Die’ if Taiwan’s Invaded and We’re Not Moving Fast Enough to Prevent It

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that the U.S. doesn’t have a plan to combat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan through Taiwan the way America is doing in Ukraine and the U.S. isn’t moving quickly enough to prevent a war in the region. He argued that “Americans are going to die if Xi invades Taiwan.” And “a lot of young Americans will die” if the island is invaded.

Moulton stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:40] “[T]he reason why we Americans should care about this so much is that we don’t have a plan to fight this war through the Taiwan people the way we’re fighting the Ukraine war through Ukraine. That means that Americans are going to die if Xi invades Taiwan. And so, the stakes could not be higher, not just for the global economy, not just for national security, not just for shipping routes and trade and the economy, but for us, for the American people. Because a lot of young Americans will die if this happens. That’s why we have to prevent a war. And [Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL)] and I both think that we’re not moving quickly enough to do this. This isn’t just the Biden administration, of course. We’ve known for a long time, at least the last several years, our national security strategy has been shifting to the Pacific, but I don’t think we’re moving quickly enough. And that’s what we saw on the ground. We saw troops amazingly well prepared, taking on this challenge, training with partner militaries ready to confront the threat. But the larger DOD establishment, all the things that need to be in place, the weapons systems we need to buy, the allied partnerships we need secured, those aren’t ready yet. So, we’ve really got to pick up the pace.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett