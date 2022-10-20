Trevor Noah: Politics Is the ‘New Religion of America’ – It ‘Supersedes Everything’

Comedian Trevor Noah said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that politics was becoming “the new religion of America.”

Noah said, “I think we’re moving to a place where politics is now becoming the new religion of America. It is becoming the defining factor. When people meet you, it’s the first thing they say now, are you a Democrat or a Republican? If you remember, there was a time when people that didn’t talk about that. They said your vote is your secret. I don’t want to talk about. Let’s not talk about that at the table. We don’t talk about voting. People used to just voted, and they lived their lives, but now people live to talk about how they voted. I think what it’s created is a world where that supersedes everything.”

He continued, “The polarization is just going to become worse because we don’t live in the same world anymore. We would all meet in one place whether it was for the news, you know, people watching whether it is Walter Cronkite, people would watch the same me news and argue about it.”

Noah added, “Now everybody is watching their own TV. Kids in a different world this their parents, and they’re in a different world than their parents. So you have this unshared reality we are all in.”

He concluded, “I think what that’s done is it’s created a hyper-individual society, and we don’t realize we’re not living in the same world.”

