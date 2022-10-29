Brooks: ‘A Lot of Democrats’ Told People ‘You Shouldn’t Care About’ Inflation, Crime

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “a lot of Democrats,” “for too long” told voters, “here’s what you should care about, democracy and Dobbs. These are the major issues.” And when the voters responded that they cared about issues like crime, inflation, and homelessness Democrats responded by saying, “you shouldn’t care about those things. You should care about these things.” Brooks also said that if you’re going to run for office, you shouldn’t “tell people what they should care about. Just focus on what they actually care about.”

Brooks stated, "I think Democrats are somewhat in — well, one of the things they did, they said, here's what you should care about, democracy and Dobbs. These are the major issues. And a lot of people said, no, actually, we care about crime, inflation, and homelessness. And a lot of Democrats, I think, for too long, said, no, you shouldn't care about those things. You should care about these things. And if you're going to run a campaign, don't tell people what they should care about. Just focus on what they actually care about. And I think that would have been a better strategy."

