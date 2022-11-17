Rogin: Biden ‘Won’t Tell’ Congress where Ukraine Money Goes, ‘There’s Not a Clear Strategy’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin argued that while it’s important for the U.S. to keep up its support for Ukraine, the Biden administration “hasn’t done enough, to be honest, to keep Congress in the loop. They won’t tell them exactly what the money’s going for. There’s not a clear strategy to end this thing.”

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 49:15] “[T]here are a lot of people in both parties that have real concerns about this money. I mean, $54 billion so far. Now, the President’s asking for another $38 billion. That’s a lot of U.S. taxpayer money. I get that. I think that’s also true that the administration hasn’t done enough, to be honest, to keep Congress in the loop. They won’t tell them exactly what the money’s going for. There’s not a clear strategy to end this thing. And so, I think, first of all, the Biden people, but also the Democrats in Congress, made a big mistake by ignoring these concerns for the first year of the war and saying, oh, well, the Republicans are just going to go along. So, first of all, I just want to say that there are legitimate concerns about this money. That, I totally agree with. At the same time, there are a smaller portion of Republicans that just don’t want to give one more dollar to Ukraine, and I strenuously disagree with that. I think that would be crazy and dangerous…and…snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and pulling the rug out from our allies and signaling to the entire world that autocracy is on the march and that our friends are not our responsibility. So, I think the leadership, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), especially, and his team are looking for a way to add accountability, which is good. But they’re also considering maybe cutting the economic aid, which is bad.”

