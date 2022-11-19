Cuellar: I Don’t Support Amnesty — ‘You’ve Got to Return People’ According to Law or Cartels Win

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that he doesn’t support amnesty and “you’ve got to have repercussions. If the law says you’ve got to return people, then you’ve got to return people. Because otherwise, there’s no repercussions and the bad people, which are the cartels, will win every single time.” Although, he thinks there is a way to work out something for DREAMers and have a strong guest worker program.

Cuellar stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “People that live here on the border, and understand the border, know the positions that I’ve taken. That’s why I won by 14 points and because I’ve been strong on border security. Look, we believe in legal migration. My father…became a legal resident, naturalized citizen. He followed the pathway. We don’t believe in illegal immigration. We believe in legal migration. And I think people like [Rep. John Katko (R-NY)] and I can get together. I don’t believe in amnesty, but I think if we do it the right way — and legal migration, DREAMers, a good guest worker program, all that can work. But, again, you’ve got to have repercussions. If the law says you’ve got to return people, then you’ve got to return people. Because otherwise, there’s no repercussions and the bad people, which are the cartels, will win every single time.”

