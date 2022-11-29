CBS’ O’Keefe: Biden Hasn’t Publicly Spoken on China Protests out of Desire ‘to Stabilize Relations’ — ‘More Serious’ Protests Would Stop Talks

On Monday’s edition of “CBS News Primetime,” CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe said that President Joe Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the protests in China against the lockdowns implemented in the country under the Chinese Communist Party’s “zero-COVID policy” because the Biden administration is taking a “wait-and-see approach” to the demonstrations out of the administration’s desire to “stabilize relations” with China. O’Keefe also stated that American officials want to continue the discussions they have been having with Chinese officials over the past couple weeks in the wake of President Biden’s meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit “unless, of course, the protests grow more serious.”

O’Keefe stated, “President Biden has been briefed on the protests, but has yet to speak publicly about them. That’s part of a more cautious wait-and-see approach by the administration eager to stabilize relations with China, which have grown increasingly tense in recent years, John. Of course, the two presidents met just two weeks ago on the sidelines of the G20 summit. And they’ve had their various officials now holding meetings ever since. The hope is to continue those, unless, of course, the protests grow more serious.”

