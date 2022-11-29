Romney: ‘There’s No Bottom to the Degree to Which President Trump Will Degrade Himself and the Nation’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump degraded himself and the nation when he had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL, with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

Mitchell said, “Senate Republicans now are a chorus condemning Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist holocaust denier along with Kanye West.”

Speaking to reporters, Romney said, “I think it has been clear there’s no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation.”

He added, “He never sees anything wrong in anything he does. This is characteristic of his approach.”

