Blackburn: Big Tech, Social Media, Big TV Trying to ‘Bury the Story’ About the ‘Twitter Files’ Cover-Up

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said the media were trying to “bury” the so-called “Twitter files” revelations that showed a cover-up by the social media giant of the New York Post’s 2020 Hunter Biden laptop escapade.

The Tennessee Republican said the revelation did offer information for a possible congressional inquiry.

“This is a continuum of what we are finding out about how Big Tech has worked through 2016, 2018, and 2020 cycles to tweak a message,” she said. “And as we get the Twitter files, you know, this really adds to what we already knew about Facebook, what we knew about Google, and how they would preference or suppress different headlines and information.”

“It also gives us a lot of insight into what went into covering up the Hunter Biden story,” Blackburn continued. “And now, of course, it’s amazing. You’ve got Big Tech and social media and Big TV, and what are they trying to do? They’re trying to bury the story about the cover-up. But you know, Steve, this is something that’s going to give us additional information for oversight hearings, the ability to call them in and say to Twitter, explain to us what was going on, to question also different federal agencies and what they are doing. And, of course, we know Big Tech is already an arm of the Democratic National Committee.”

“So as we look at all of these emails, we’re not going to see those direct correspondences, I do not think, but I do think what you will see is the different federal agencies, whether it’s a DHS, FBI, DOJ, maybe even some in the White House that have communicated with these social media platforms for the cover-ups, changing the messages, whether it was COVID or Hunter Biden,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor