Donalds: Shelby Is ‘Selling Everybody out’ and Removing Border Leverage with Omnibus ‘to Take All This Money out the Door’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) criticized Senate Republicans for pushing an omnibus spending package and stated that doing so denies the House GOP the funding leverage to push border security provisions. Donalds particularly criticized the lead Republican negotiator in the Senate, Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), for “selling everybody out” “to take all this money out the door and cut a deal with the worst president in our history” and extend the Biden agenda.

Donalds stated, “[T]he thing I’m mostly concerned about is what are Senate Republicans doing? Why are you helping the Democrats pass a[n]…omnibus package? It’s going to stop our ability to actually secure the border. That’s the thing that concerns me.”

He added, “Sen. Shelby served a long time, thank you for your service to the country. But to take all this money out the door and cut a deal with the worst president in our history and which extends his agenda another nine months is selling everybody out, that’s just what it is. And there’s one Senator that can put a stop to it, his name is Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Come on Mitch, time to get to work.”

