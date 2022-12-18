ABC’s Raddatz Blames Abbott, Trump, DeSantis for Border Woes — Telling People ‘We Have an Open Border, Come on Over’

ABC’s anchor Martha Raddatz accused Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and former President Donald Trump of telling people the United States has “an open border, come on over” Sunday on “This Week.”

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: You talk about the border wall, you talk about open borders, I don’t think I’ve ever heard President Biden say, we have an open border, come on over. But people I have heard say it are you, are former president Trump, Ron DeSantis, that message reverberates in Mexico and beyond. So they do get the message that it’s an open border and smugglers use all those kind of statements.

ABBOTT: It was known from the time that Joe Biden got elected that Joe Biden supported open borders. It is known by the cartels who have sophisticated information whether or not the Biden administration is going to enforce the immigration laws or not is known across the world but most importantly, known among the cartels.

RADDATZ: And how do you play into that? What can you do better?

ABBOTT: So we have every level of government doing everything we can to prevent people from coming into the country illegally or repelling them or arresting them and putting them behind bars.