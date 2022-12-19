Pence: I Hope Trump Isn’t Indicted — ‘I Don’t Know that It’s Criminal to Take Bad Advice from Lawyers’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on FNC’s “America Reports” that he hoped former President Donald Trump is not criminally charged for his actions surrounding January 6, 2021.

Pence said, “But let me be very clear about this point. Congress has no formal role in Justice Department decisions, so they can make recommendations today. But when it comes to the Justice Department’s decision about about about bringing charges in the future, I would hope that they would not bring charges against the former president. I don’t look, I as I wrote in my book, I think the president’s actions and words on January 6 were reckless. But I don’t know that it’s criminal to take bad advice from lawyers, and so I hope the Justice Department is clear.”

Anchor Dana Perino said, “There might be criminal referrals on that, too. Well, so we’ll see on that.”

Pence said, “Well, but I want to say, I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude of the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States. I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal. At this time of year, we’re all thinking about the most important things in our lives, our faith, our family. And my hope is the Justice Department will think very carefully.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN