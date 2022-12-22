Manchin: We Have to Turn away Those Who Enter Outside Ports of Entry, People Must Apply for Asylum in Home Countries

On Wednesday’s broadcast of West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that we need to require people to start the asylum application process from inside their home countries and that people who do not enter the United States through legal ports of entry must be turned away and legally kept from entering the United States.

Manchin said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:50] “There are some things going on right now, which I can’t talk about, but I think there are some things that could be effective. And I have deferred to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who are on the frontline, Texas has the longest border we have in our country, they’re on the frontline there and they’ve been negotiating it and understand that basically, what they’ve been asking for and what they think they’re able to negotiate would be very helpful at turning people away, being able to legally keep them from coming in unless they go from ports of entry and the asylum will be started in their own countries, all the different things that we’ve talked about. That’s what has to be done.”

