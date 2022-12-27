Noem: Biden Is ‘Destroying Our Border’ to ‘Remake America’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) said Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden is “destroying our border” on “purpose” to “remake” the country.

Noem said, “It’s not a governor’s job. It’s the federal government’s job to secure our border. Greg Abbott is doing what he needs to do down there, spending billions of dollars a year to secure the border because of the failure of the Biden Administration. So, you talk about them building a tent down there on the border. I think that that is just showing the agenda that the federal government has. This isn’t unexpected. This isn’t something that they didn’t foresee happening. This is on purpose. This is on purpose that they are destroying our border because they want to remake this country into something that is not built on the trust that our Founders gave people themselves. Listen, personal responsibility was something that our Founders wanted to give to the people of this country. They wanted them to be able to defend themselves, to make choices for their families, to be able to have liberty and freedom. They didn’t envision what Joe Biden wants for this country.”

She added, “The Biden administration is doing this on purpose. I think it’s time that the American people, whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent or not even political that you, recognize that what this president is doing is trying to remake America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN