Gingrich on Ukraine: ‘I Am Against the Idea that We Should Pour Endless Cash Out with No Notion of What Victory Would Be’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on U.S. policymakers to define the objective in Ukraine rather than allocated limitless resources to the embattled eastern European nation.

Although Gingrich acknowledged his support for Ukraine against Russia, he said the United States had not defined victory.

“Well, first of all, a lot of the liberal elites who favor paying the money don’t like us very much either,” he said. “So if you were to ask people like John Kerry, he’s much closer to the international organization’s disdain for the United States than he is to people who think America is the most important country and that Americans ought to be taken care of. I thought it was symbolically perfect that at the time when East Palestine, Ohio, really needed attention, President Biden was in Kyiv giving away more money and proposing that the United States create a welfare state for Ukrainians that we would pay for.”

“I mean, this is the kind of policy that is madness,” Gingrich continued. “I’m for defeating Putin. I’m for helping the Ukrainians militarily. But I am against the idea that we should pour endless cash out with no notion of what victory would be and with no notion of responsibility. So I think if you want to get to a balanced budget, one of the places you’re starting is pretty simple Chinese economy is almost the size of the American economy. Let’s match the Chinese contributions. They give $198 million, we’ll give $198 million, but that saves us about a billion here, a billion there, not big money, but if you can save four or five ten billion dollars by not giving it away, it is a step towards a balanced budget, which is what I’m one of our major goals should be.”

