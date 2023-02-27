Farah Griffin: If Trump Is Not 2024 Nominee, He Will Burn the GOP to the Ground

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee for president in 2024, he would “burn the entirety of the GOP to the ground.”

The panel discussed RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, saying 2024 GOP presidential candidates must sign a pledge to back the party’s nominee to participate in primary debates.

Farah Griffin said, “The reality is Donald Trump, through a spokesperson, already put out a statement saying, of course, he’ll support the nominee because it will be him. So like big hedge there. The problem with it is sure, it’s good party politics, but Ronna McDaniel has no enforcement capability here. If Donald Trump is still polling within 40% within the Republican Party, which he currently is, she’s not going to keep him off the debate stage. He doesn’t need to be on her debate stage. He will still control quite a bit of the party. Frankly, the fact that Ronna McDaniel is still running the RNC underscores Trump’s death grip on the party. The GOP has lost consecutively in several cycles under her leadership, and we haven’t chosen to go a different directions. If Trump is the nominee, I will vote for him. I believe you put country over party, and that should be a normal thing. I don’t like how our system is so rigged in favor of a primary system that often puts forward not the strongest candidate.”

She continued, “Donald Trump is not the nominee. He will burn the entirety of the GOP to the ground.”

Farah Griffin added, “He will run third party, and he’ll trash whoever the nominee is.”

