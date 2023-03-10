White House: We See Biden Plan Working with ‘Where We Are’ with Inflation, Economy ‘Growing for Everyone’ — We Defer to Treasury on SVB

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that White House economists “see the data and the jobs report and where we are currently with inflation” and conclude “that the President’s economic plan is working.” And the economy is “growing for everyone, not leaving anybody behind.”

Jean-Pierre said, “[T]he way that we see this is more jobs, more opportunities for Americans. And this is incredibly important. We’ve seen wages go up. And as you look at the inflation, inflation has moderated, gone down the past seven months, if you look where it was this summer. And so, that’s important. The way that our economists see the data and the jobs report and where we are currently with inflation is that the President’s economic plan is working. This is a President that took — he got into the Oval Office…and had to deal with an economy that was shutting down. And he got that economy back on its feet. Now, we see an economy that’s growing and it’s growing from the bottom up and middle out. And it’s growing for everyone, not leaving anybody behind.”

She added that Biden has put forward plans to lower costs, which are “too high.”

Jean-Pierre also fielded questions on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and stated that the White House is going to be “mindful” and won’t get ahead of the Treasury Department on the issue.

