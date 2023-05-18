Markey: Biden Using 14th Amendment Necessary if GOP Not Reasonable

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that President Joe Biden should use the 14th Amendment to address the debt ceiling if Republicans are not reasonable.

Markey said, “I would ask when you put up that poll that you also put up the identical poll on tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires and trillions of dollars that have been given to them over the last five years.”

Tur said, “The majority of Americans agree that millionaires and billionaires should be taxed as well, that is true.”

Markey said, “Put it on the table, let’s have a reasonable negotiation, let’s have all of the causes of the increase in the public debt be discussed. Instead, it’s a one-way street, and to me, it’s just something which is unacceptable.”

He added, “Taxes for the very wealthy are never going to be on the table. We know that. Any more than cuts in defense spending are ever going to be on the table. The Republicans don’t want to look at the two main causes for the increases in our public debt, and then they want to turn to the poorest in our society and punish them for the conditions that they have very little control over. So it’s just so imbalanced in terms of what the negotiation is right now, as we’re hearing it, that the 14th Amendment should sit there as the last resort, but a necessary resort if the Republicans are not reasonable, and I don’t believe that the right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives will allow that to happen.”

