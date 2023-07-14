Raskin: Trump’s 2024 Campaign All About Protecting Himself Against Consequences of His ‘Criminal Actions’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is an attempt to protect himself from legal consequences of his “criminal actions.”

Raskin said, “Jim Jordan and James Comer, and the MAGA forces running the House of Representatives, would much prefer to arraign the entire law enforcement agencies of America, at the FBI, and others on charges that they are part of a vast conspiracy to get Donald Trump, then to accept the possibility that Donald Trump actually swiped hundreds of confidential and top secret government documents, and then hid them in his residence at Mar-a-Lago, even when there is photographic documentary evidence of his having done so.”

He continued, “We do have one set of laws in America that apply to everybody. And history tells us that you cannot allow people who are trying to overthrow our system of government to get away with it. They have to face consequences. And there has to be accountability for people who are doing it, otherwise we are giving them more space and time and energy to come back again.”

Raskin added, “At this point, the Republican Party is operating like a shield, like an umbrella for people who come underneath it to try to hide their past offenses. At this point, Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is principally about masking and protecting himself against the consequences of criminal actions he took in 2020 as part of that campaign, and before that. So, he really wants to reduce the Republican Party to a big protection racket for Trump Inc.”

