Chaffetz: McCarthy, McConnell Keep Leaving Biden Family Issues ‘Off to the Side’ — ‘Congress Needs to Get Some Guts’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” distinguished fellow of the Government Accountability Institute, Fox News Contributor, and former Rep, Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) called on House Speaker Rep Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to get Republicans in Congress to press for action on Biden family’s business dealings instead of leaving “it off to the side for a handful of Republicans” to talk about the issue.

Chaffetz said, “Well, first of all, everything that the President said, even as a candidate, turns out to be totally and completely false. There is more than ample evidence to demonstrate that he was deeply involved and that the Biden family was enriched financially. And there’s no doubt, Sandra, there’s no doubt, if the Democrats had even half of what Republicans have, they would have already impeached this guy. And I think the Republicans are dealing with this responsibly, they’re questioning the Department of Justice, why didn’t you pursue this? … I think the Republicans still have to lay the foundation to move forward with impeachment. There’s still more to go. They have to still get more documents. They need the suspicious activity reports. They need the bank records. They need the phone records. And they need a Department of Justice that cooperates and a duly-issued subpoena.”

He added that claims in the 1023 form on the Bidens and Ukraine need to be verified, and “What the White House has said every single step of the way has been a complete and total lie. And you know what? Congress needs to get some guts. They need to get organized. I want to see Mitch McConnell standing there with Speaker McCarthy unified and get all Republicans. Why do they just leave it off to the side for a handful of Republicans to express frustration? I don’t want to see a single other thing from this Speaker and the…Minority Leader until they actually unify and take a position and demand that these things happen. When that happens, things happen in Washington, D.C.”

