Nikki Haley: Donald Trump Is the ‘Most Disliked Politician in All of America’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Thursday on FNC’s “Americas Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump is “is the most disliked politician in all of America.”

Anchor Bill Hemmer said, “And on the Donald Trump point, you said Republicans cannot win with him again. Essentially saying you cannot get to a majority. Did you make the demarcation point, at least for yourself anyway or are you trying to make it for the rest of the Republican Party with the former president?”

Haley said, “I was proud to serve in his administration. I agree with most of his policies. But we have to be honest again, he’s gonna spend more time in a courtroom than he’s gonna spend on the campaign trail.”

She added, “We cannot allow a President Kamala Harris. We have to win that general election and in order to do that, you can’t do that with someone who literally- three quarters of the American people don’t wanna see Biden and Trump run again, and the majority of Americans, he is the most disliked politician in all of America, that’s reality. And that person can’t win a general election and we can’t afford to have Kamala Harris become our president.”

