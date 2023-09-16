Brooks: House GOP Repeating ‘Broken’ Spending Process They Said They’d Fix

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he thinks Congress will ultimately prevent a government shutdown with a continuing resolution, but this is a repetition of the “broken” spending process we’ve used and that House Republicans promised to end when they took the majority in the House by restoring regular order.

Brooks stated, “This Congress came in, and especially the Republicans, with two words on their mouth, regular order. We’re going to do Congress the way it’s supposed to be done. We’ll have this — set the targets, committees will do their work, it’ll look the way it’s supposed to. Well, that’s gone. It’s completely shambolic. And so, I still think, as they always do, they’ll — and as happened a couple of months ago — that they will come up with some sort of rough deal to prevent a government shutdown, because people know how terrible that would be politically for them. But it certainly doesn’t look like regular order to me.”

He added, “[S]ince I’ve been covering this, they do these big omnibus things…the norms of how we do budgets [have] completely broken down. And so, we’ve been at this for decades now.”

