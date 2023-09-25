Ana Navarro: I’m ‘Shaken’ by Evidence in Sen. Menendez Indictment, ‘This Looks Ugly’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “shaken” by the evidence in the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) because she has worked with him for decades.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He had cash in the walls and cash in the closets. It’s just so in your face that it’s disgraceful. It’s disgraceful, and why do you think you can get away with it? I’m tired of hearing about Supreme Court justices taking luxury trips with billionaires.”

Navarro said, “I can tell you I have worked with him time and time again, brought many wealthy clients to him, brought many issues in front of him. Never has there been any hint of improprieties. Never has he hinted about a payback or anything like that.”

She continued, “So, I’m having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years. This is personally hard for me, but, you know, when I saw all the evidence. I’m shaken. I’m hoping against hope that there is some sort of logical explanation.”

Navarro added, “I know Bob Menendez is not going to resign. He beat this once, you know, he’s thinking, I can fight this. I’m going to fight this. I don’t think he’s going to resign. I think he’s going to go to trial on this. This looks ugly. This looks bad. This is hard to explain.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN