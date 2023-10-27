Speaker Johnson: If We Have to Pass a CR, It Will Have Conditions

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) stated that if the House has to pass a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown in November, there will be conditions attached to it and won’t be a clean CR.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 33:35] “Would you have conditions to a CR?”

Johnson responded, “I think we have to, if, indeed, we do that. November 17, of course, is the deadline that was extended.”

He added that they’re moving the appropriations process “as quickly as possible. That was my commitment to my colleagues when they made me Speaker of the House. And that work began today. In fact, we passed one of the approps bills…that was a big box that we had to check, and we did that. And so, we’re going forward. … We’re working through this with the ideas and trying to ensure that, if another stopgap measure is required, that we do it with certain conditions, and I think there will be conditions the American people can live with and consensus that we can build around here in the House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett