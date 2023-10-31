Jeffries: ‘Irresponsible’ GOP Wants to Condition Israel Aid, Israel Aid Should Be Tied to Other Things

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that Republicans “want to irresponsibly condition aid to Israel” while also arguing that Israel aid should be packaged with Ukraine funding and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Jeffries said, “Well, we’re going to have a leadership meeting to discuss it tomorrow, and then on Thursday morning, we’ll convene as a caucus. But here’s what I can say: President Biden has been an incredible leader in terms of articulating the special relationship between the United States and Israel, and also setting forth the need to make sure that we continue to have Israel’s back and look out for Israel’s safety and security, while, at the same time, of course, being there for the people of Ukraine in its war against Russia and Vladimir Putin’s brutal aggression, as well as making sure that we’re there for other allies throughout the free world, and that we’re providing humanitarian aid and assistance to Palestinians in Gaza who may be in harm’s way and others throughout the world. That is the package that was sent to us in both the House and the Senate. The Senate is prepared to move forward in a bipartisan way. House Democrats are prepared to move forward in a bipartisan way. President Biden continues to lead in a bipartisan way. Extreme MAGA Republicans are on an island all by themselves, and they want to irresponsibly condition aid to Israel when Israel is at war and fighting for its very existence, in many ways. That’s irresponsible.”

Later, he stated that “the package that has been put forward by President Biden should be considered in its totality. This is a dangerous world that we are all living in right now. This is a heavy time in America and throughout the world, and we shouldn’t be playing partisan political games, which is what it appears the extreme MAGA Republicans are prepared to do this week, and that’s unfortunate.”

