CNN’s Bashir: ‘Many’ Prisoners Set for Release by Israel Did ‘Minor’ Things Like Attacking Israelis with Stones

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Reporter Nada Bashir stated that according to a list of the Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel in exchange for the release of Israeli civilians who were kidnapped by Hamas as part of the October 7 terrorist attack under the hostage release agreement agreed to earlier in the week seen by CNN, the released prisoners include “many” who were “charged with minor offenses” such as throwing stones at Israelis.

Bashir stated, “Of course, Wolf, it is important to note that we are expecting some 150 Palestinians to be released from prison as part of that deal over the next four days, if, indeed, that truce is upheld. And, according to a list seen earlier this week by CNN, the vast majority of those prisoners listed for potential release were young people, children under the age of 18. Amongst them, many teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 18 charged with minor offenses, including throwing stones at Israeli prisoners. Now, it’s unclear who exactly will be released over the next coming days. It is anticipated that we will get more details as to the specifics of which prisoners will be released come morning.”

