Pentagon: Our Strikes ‘Diminish’ Iran’s Ability to Attack U.S. Soldiers, It’s Not the First Time They’ve Done It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder responded to claims that American strikes aren’t keeping Iranian proxies from attacking American forces by stating that “this is not the first time these groups have conducted these kinds of attacks.” And saying that American strikes “diminish IRGC and Iranian proxy capability in the region.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:20] “In the meantime, these attacks, in fact, most recently a drone on American forces and centers of operation, everything seems to lead to Iran. And so, with all of these attacks, close to 80 by now, General, the responses have been far less. I believe six at this point. Why is that?”

Ryder answered, “Yeah, so, it’s a really important question. And let me go ahead and just put this into perspective. So, first of all, when it comes to the broader region, we assess that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been contained to Gaza. And, of course, as you know, the Department of Defense, we’re working very hard to prevent this from becoming a broader regional conflict, the entire U.S. government, the interagency. But when it comes to these Iranian proxies and it comes to these attacks in places like Iraq and Syria, I don’t want to minimize the danger that those present. But most of those attacks have been largely unsuccessful, whereas our strikes are always on target and they’re always going to hit the intended target. And it’s going to diminish IRGC and Iranian proxy capability in the region.”

Cavuto then cut in to say, “It doesn’t. I mean no disrespect, sir. But if it did, then Iran would stop this and these Iranian proxy attacks would cycle back. They’re not.”

Ryder responded, “Yeah, well, look, again, this is not the first time these groups have conducted these kinds of attacks. So, clearly, it’s an effort to try to exploit the situation. And so, again, we’re focused on the defeat ISIS mission in Iraq and Syria. That’s why we’re there. The only reason that we’re there. But if our forces are attacked and they’re threatened, we will take appropriate action at a time and place of our choosing. The protection and the safety of our troops is paramount. My point is is that you have these attacks, again, which are largely ineffectual. But when we strike, we’re going to take out exactly what we’re targeting. And every time we do that, it diminishes IRGC capability for future attacks. Now, look, again, we don’t want a broader regional war. We don’t want to get into a fight with Iran. What we’re focused on, again, is the important national security work that we have in that broader region. The United States is a force for good in that region. And we’re going to continue to work closely with our allies and partners to preserve security and stability, unlike countries like Iran, which are fomenting instability and attempting to exploit the situation. So, again, we’re going to be very measured in our approach, but we will not stand for our forces being threatened or attacked.”

