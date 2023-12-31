Raskin: ‘The Biden Administration Is a Law-Abiding Administration’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believed the Biden administration was “law-abiding.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to move on to something that’s going on in your committee. You are ranking Democrat in the oversight committee. Your chairman is asking the White House for any documents that President Biden played a role in his son, Hunter’s decision to defy a subpoena from the Republicans on your committee. They point to the White House press secretary saying that the president was, ‘Certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.’ Should the White House comply?”

Raskin said, “You know, the White House has been complying, unlike the Trump White House, the Biden White House has been complying all along. And we have looked at, for 11 months now, thousands and thousands of documents. We have had testimony from all kinds of people in the government, treasury, IRS, you name it.”

Bash asked, “So they should comply.”

Raskin said, “They don’t have anything on Joe Biden. I assume they should continue to participate in this charade because the Biden administration is a law-abiding administration, unlike the Trump administration, which collected millions of dollars from foreign governments in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause. We’ll have a report about that coming out about that in the beginning of the year. That will be a shock to a lot of people. The documented receipts we have from foreign governments that were giving money directly to the Trump Hotel, the Trump Tower, Donald Trump himself in a lot of different ways, millions and millions of dollars.”

