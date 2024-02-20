Manchin: Border Crisis Is ‘Joe Biden’s Fault’ — He Opened Things Up ‘From Day One’ and ‘Waited Too Long’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that the crisis on the border is “Joe Biden’s fault” and he has had bad policies on the issue “from day one,” and Biden’s idea was “we wanted to make sure we could help as many as humanly possible. And the border was overrun, unbelievably overrun.” Manchin also stated that Biden “waited too long” to act on the issue.

Manchin said, “[F]irst of all, the border crises that we have are Joe Biden’s fault. Starting from day one, I disagreed, and we’ve been arguing about this back and forth. I think that, in defense of Joe Biden, their discussion and their basically explanation is that the world was in a flux after the pandemic, a lot of people were hurting around the world, we wanted to make sure we could help as many as humanly possible. And the border was overrun, unbelievably overrun. And then catch and release is horrible. So, they waited too long. But now they’ve come to the table to fix a horrific problem that we have. And saying that we have to wait another ten months for the politics to be right for somebody is wrong. That’s as wrong, if not worse as what — getting to this position. So, we have a chance to fix it. We should fix it as quickly as possible. And I’m hoping that good-minded people will come together. We have the ability to fix it, Democrats and Republicans, working together.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett