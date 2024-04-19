Ken Buck: MTG Mouthing Russian Propaganda Is ‘Hurting American Foreign Policy’

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is “mouthing” Russian propaganda, which hurts the foreign policy of the United States.

Guest host Erica Hill said, “I am curious, you were on this show and you called you called Greene at Moscow Marjorie. The nickname seems to really taken off and her anti-Ukraine rhetoric is also getting a lot of attention on Russian state TV.”

After running clips of translated Russian state TV touting Greene, Hill asked, “What do you make of that?”

Buck said, “Well Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low. You know during the Russian Revolution Lenin talked about American journalists who are writing glowing reports about Russia at the time calling them useful idiots. And I don’t even think that Marjorie reaches that level of being a useful idiot here.”

He added, “She is just mouthing the Russian propaganda and really hurting American foreign policy in the process.”

Buck concluded, “She’s acting completely irresponsibility and again, when history looks at this period of time, Russia invaded Ukraine and Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, and we should be with the freedom fighters in this war.”

