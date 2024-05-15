Axelrod: Biden Is Self-Congratulating, Not ‘Advocating for People in a Tough Economy Because of the Inflation’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that while democracy issues are important, “if you’re sitting around the kitchen table talking about democracy and the future of democracy, it’s [probably] because you don’t have to worry about the cost of the food on your table.” And President Joe Biden “seems more intent on defending his economic performance and getting credit for the good work that he has done in many ways and not really advocating for people in a tough economy because of the inflation.”

Axelrod said, “I’ve said from the beginning, if you’re sitting around the kitchen — and I feel strongly about these democracy issues, I think they’re very, very important — but if you’re sitting around the kitchen table talking about democracy and the future of democracy, it’s [probably] because you don’t have to worry about the cost of the food on your table. If you have to worry about that, it’s more likely the thing on your mind. And I think there, I’ve been — I’ve said before, I think the President needs to lean into those issues a lot more. He seems more intent on defending his economic performance and getting credit for the good work that he has done in many ways and not really advocating for people in a tough economy because of the inflation.”

