CNN’s Cooper: I Would ‘Absolutely’ Doubt Michael Cohen’s Testimony If I Was a Juror

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said Thursday on the network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s business record trial that if he were a juror, he would doubt the credibility of witness Michael Cohen after the defense lawyer Todd Blanche’s cross-examination.

Cooper said, “Throughout the day, Michael Cohen, when cornered, he found himself in a corner he does have a pattern of suddenly not understanding the question being asked are seemingly kind of, I mean, one could say buying time to try to figure out what, how he wants to answer. But he definitely suddenly starts to have Todd Blanche repeat questions saying, ‘I don’t quite understand what you mean, I’m confused by the question.’ But this time, Michael Cohen was cornered in what appeared here to be a lie, I think to many in the room.”

He added, “You could tell the import of the moment and everyone in the courtroom could tell and if you were unaware of it, the clicking of every of every reporters’ in the room typewriters, it was like a crescendo because the drama of the moment was so clear to everybody.”

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said, “Let me ask you if if I can put you in the jury box, having just witnessed that piece of cross-examination, do you have doubts that that conversation happened the way Michael Cohen testified?”

Cooper said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I think it’s devastating for Michael Cohen’s credibility on this, I mean on this one particular topic. It’s hard too, I don’t know. Yes. I think if I was a juror in this case watching that, I would think, this guy’s making this up as he’s going along or he’s making this particular story up.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN