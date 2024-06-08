Dem Rep. Raskin: Dr. Fauci Is ‘Not a Partisan Actor, He’s Just a Scientist’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” that former White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci is not a “partisan actor.”

Discussing last week’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing, Phang said, “The quest to push disinformation and miss information does not just happen in law schools, it is happening in Congress. And it leaves the heavy lifting to people like you and other Democrats in Congress wanting to stop the lies. Is there anything to be done to stop what happened this week with Dr. Fauci? Is there anything to do to make sure that does not happen in the halls of Congress?”

Raskin said, “The party of democracy and party of freedom and the party of truth just has to be tough. Dr. Fauci modeled that toughness this week. He’s not a partisan actor, he’s just scientist. He said this is nonsense and it is preposterous. I had Republican colleagues and commentators out there saying that he created the COVID- 19 virus in order to make money off of it. They were charging him with profiting somehow off of COVID- 19 and he refuted that definitively and shut them down. I told Dr. Fauci at the hearing that they were talking to him like a convicted felon.”

