Van Jones: Democrats Discussing ‘How’ to Replace Biden, ‘Not Whether’

CNN commentator Van Jones said Wednesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that Democrats, behind closed doors, are discussing “how” to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, “not whether.”

Jones said, “I am going to be honest. I mean, everybody comes on the air and it says all this great stuff but behind the scenes it’s full full-scale panic. People are passing around legal memos, PDFs are flying back and forth on WhatsApp trying to figure out, what are the options? How can you replace Biden? How do you get him to do it in a way where he feels respected, as he should be respected? Who should Kamala Harris’s vice president be?”

He added, “The conversation on air in the conversation off there are completely different. So it’s the same thing with you saw with the Trump situation where people would come on and defend Trump, then you talk to people and we’ve got a crazy candidate. We don’t have a crazy candidate. We have a great candidate. We have a beautiful man. We have someone who loves his country. We have someone who has given his all, I mean, his all to the last drop for this country but he may not be able to get across the finish line. A mature party has to take that into account and that is what’s happening. Look, I understand people want to defend them and protect him and give him their space and the dignity to make his own choice but there is a big conversation happening right now about how this happens, not whether.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN