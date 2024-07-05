Dem Rep. Stevens on Biden’s Fitness: Give Biden ‘a Little Grace’, I ‘Want to Take His Word’

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) responded to a question on whether President Joe Biden is fit to serve by stating that she wants “to take his word” and is “listening to a President who I trust” and stating that people should “Give the guy a little grace.”

Stevens said, “[W]e are listening to a President who I trust, who has said that he is in this to win this. His wife, our first lady, was in Michigan. My governor has spent time with the President and has validated his re-election, just as of yesterday, saying, he’s the one to do this, this is the campaign to do this. And it’s not just him. This is a team. We’ve got a head of state, we’ve got a head of governance with his Cabinet, with people like myself and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and our whole Democratic operation in the Congress. I get you’ve got to ask me tough questions, and I get that people are nervous, but I am talking to our independent voters. I am talking to our party activists here, and sleeves are rolled up, people are ready to take this over the finish line, and they trust our President when he says he had a bad night, like you just played, and he’s ready to move forward. Give the guy a little grace. Listen, I’m half his age, and, honestly, I’ve had moments where it’s off or I’m not speaking as well as I should. I’ve been in committee hearings where a frog got my throat, and, look, I do want to take his word and I trust it and I have, because that’s the person who I’ve known my entire career.”

