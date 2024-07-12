Bolton: Biden Is Telling Dems ‘Suit Up, Lemmings, I’m Going Off the Edge of the Cliff and You’re Coming with Me’

Former national security advisor John Bolton said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Joe Biden is telling Democrats to “Suit up, lemmings” because he is “going off the edge of the cliff” and taking them with him.

Bolton said, “The message that President Biden basically gave to the Democratic Party yesterday evening was ‘Suit up, lemmings, I’m going off the edge of the cliff and you’re coming with me.'”

He continued, “Now, if that’s what the Democrats want to do, you know, they will elect Trump. They’ll also help elect a lot more Republican senators and House members. There is nobody who can guarantee that that debate failure or something similar to it will not occur in September or October, and everybody knows that. And at that point, the Democrats will not have any option. They will be stuck. They will be tied to the mast of Biden’s ship as it goes down.”

Bolton added, “This is their last clear chance to do anything. And all I can say is if they leave Biden as the nominee and Trump wins, I think Trump has an obligation in his victory speech election night to thank Biden and the Democrats for nominating him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN