CNN’s Jennings: Saying if Trump Wins an Election ‘Our Country Will End, Our Democracy Will End’ Has Consequences

Saturday, during CNN’s coverage of an attempt to take the life of former President Donald Trump, CNN contributor Scott Jennings told his colleagues the hyperbole from media and Democrats about a potential second presidency has consequences.

“Think about what you just said — we are one inch, one inch from something far more terrible tonight,” Jennings said. “I mean, the country is already shocked, and we are in bad need of healing and unity in this country, but we were one inch from something far worse. Republicans, I’m hearing from tonight, are shocked. They are worried about our country. They are worried about Donald Trump. They’re worried about the rhetoric around Donald Trump. I mean, I hate to say it, but the rhetoric around him over the last few weeks that if he wins an election, our country will end, our democracy will end, it’s the last election that we’ll ever have. These things have consequences, OK?”

“I don’t know what the motivations of the shooter are,” he continued. “I don’t know any of the details, but I know the rhetoric around Trump has grown really extreme. You mentioned some other violence. You didn’t mention the Supreme Court attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice or the congressional baseball game where Steve Scalise was nearly murdered—one a conservative, the other a Republican. But we have people in this country who are dedicated to telling half the country that if Donald Trump wins an election, the country will end, the Constitution will go away and so on and so forth. What I want to hear from all elected officials is this kind of hyperbolic extremism has consequences, and it must end. Yes, we are all shocked. And yes, political violence has no place. Where does it come from? It’s got to stop.

