MSNBC’s Maddow: J.D. Vance Is a ‘Radical’ Who ‘Wants a National Abortion Ban’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Monday on the network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), is a “radical.”

Maddow said, “Meanwhile, former President Trump has changed his planned speech for this year’s Republican National Convention, saying he will now focus on ‘Bringing the country together.’ We shall see. At the same time, the former president has moved forward with his own campaign plans, announcing that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance will be his running mate. Of all of the purported shortlist contenders for Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance is widely considered to be the most radical choice in terms of his ideological space on the ideological number line and what he’s articulated about what he thinks the powers of the president are and should be and what Trump should do. He’s talked openly about a president defying a ruling from the Supreme Court. He has said explicitly that had he been in Mike Pence’s position on January 6, 2021, he would have done what Trump wanted, not what Mike Pence did, which was not give Trump what he wanted, which is why we still live in a republic.”

She added, “J.D. Vance is radical both in terms of what he thinks Trump can do as president, also radical on policy. He wants a national abortion ban. He does not believe in exceptions, even in the case where women have become pregnant as a result of rape or as a result of incest. He has said that women who are being violently abused by their husbands should not be allowed to get out of those marriages. J.D. Vance is a choice and a half, also 39 years old, and is likely, with this designation from Donald Trump today, likely to be the future face of the Republican Party, perhaps for decades to come.”

