Speaker Johnson: Republicans Could File Challenges if Biden Replaced

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if Democrats to substitute a new candidate in place of President Joe Biden there will be legal challenges.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: They — Mr. Speaker, first of all, I will dispute. Those aren’t necessarily objective facts that you are saying.

But I want to turn to what is happening with President Biden. As of this morning, it does not look like he is going anywhere. But if he does step down, you said this week the Republicans are likely to bring legal challenges against any attempts to replace Biden on a Democratic ticket. How would that work?

JOHNSON: Well, these elections are handled at the state level. Every state has its own system and in some of these, it’s not possible to simply just switch out a candidate who has been chosen through the democratic, small D, democratic process over such a long period of time. Fourteen million Democrats voted to make Joe Biden the nominee.

So, it would be wrong and I think unlawful in accordance to some of these state rules for a handful of people to go in the backroom and switch it out because they don’t like the candidate any longer. That’s not how this is supposed to work.

So, I think they would run into some legal impediments in at least a few of these jurisdictions and I think they’ll be a compelling case to be made that that shouldn’t happen, and so I think they got legal trouble if that’s their intention and that’s their plan. So, we’ll how it plays out. We don’t know.

I know the Democrats are in total disarray and I know the Republican Party is united like never before. So, we’re looking forward to November in this election cycle. It’s going to be an interesting time for the American people.